Train stalled under East River; 137 people inside

They were trapped for two and a half hours.

An Amtrak train lost power and stranded 137 passengers inside the East River tube, said an Amtrak spokesman.

Amtrak Spokeswoman Vernae Graham said the train was an amtrak train traveling from Washington D.C. To Springfield, Mass. The train was stuck due to a downed wire in the tunnel. There were 137 total passengers on board.

It was stuck for about 2 and a half hours, she said. Passengers remained on board throughout the entire delay.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story said an LIRR train, not Amtrak, was stuck in the tunnel, and estimated there were 123 people trapped, not 137. The story has been corrected.