Triathlon competitor suffers heart attack in Hudson River

A 52-year-old man was pulled from the water after suffering a heart attack while competing in the city’s annual triathlon Sunday, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital where he was revived, police said.

The man was rescued from the Hudson River at about 8:10 near 99th Street, which is the start of the Panasonic New York City Triathlon.

His physical condition before he started the race was unclear.

Triathlon participants swim 1,500 meters from 99th Street to 79th Street, according to the event’s website. Competitors then complete a 40K bike ride up the West Side and into the Bronx before turning around to run a 10k through Central Park.

Triathlon event organizers did not immediately return a request for comment.