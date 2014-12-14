Couple in Brooklyn slashes dozens of tires overnight

A man and woman slashed the tires on about 40 cars, police said.

A couple in Brooklyn is responsible for slashing a few dozen tires in the Midwood and Madison areas early Sunday, police said.

A man and woman ran around a 16 square block radius from midnight to 2 a.m., slashing the tires on about 40 cars, police said.

They hit cars between Quentin Road and Avenue S, around East 17th Street and Bedford Avenue.

A surveillance video of the suspects shows the man walking down a dark street and quickly bending down to stab the front tires of at least two cars.

Councilman David Greenfield said Sunday there is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the pair.

“We must have zero tolerance for this rampant crime spree in our neighborhood,” the councilman said in a statement.

“A single tire costs hundreds of dollars, not to mention the time and energy that must be expended to replace it.”

Greenfield estimated that there were tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.