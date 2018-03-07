Garbage truck crashes into building near Columbus Circle

The storefront was damaged, but there was no structural damage to the building, officials said.

The driver of a private garbage truck lost control and crashed into a storefront near Columbus Circle early Wednesday morning, police said.

The driver was turning onto 59th Street from the traffic circle around 3 a.m. when he hit several parked cars and crashed into a subway entrance and the FedEx Office storefront at 240 Central Park South, police said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to the FDNY. There were no other injuries.

The FedEx store was damaged, but there was no structural damage to the 17-story building, the Department of Buildings said.