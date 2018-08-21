Trump accuses de Blasio of stealing ‘promises’ campaign slogan

Both politicians want you to know they keep their promises.

President Donald Trump accused Mayor Bill de Blasio of stealing his campaign slogan in a tweet Tuesday morning.

“Bill DeBlasio, the high taxing Mayor of NYC, just stole my campaign slogan: PROMISES MADE PROMISES KEPT! That’s not at all nice. No imagination!” the president wrote.

The mayor stood in front a sign Monday with the phrase “Promises Made, Promises Kept” at a groundbreaking for a school in East New York.

Trump’s campaign has used the slogan in multiple videos touting what the president has done since taking office, and the phrase has appeared on signs at his rallies.

The difference is that I’m not lying when I say it. https://t.co/dyoi1MdPAm — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 21, 2018

But the slogan was used well before Trump, including on campaign buttons to re-elect President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore in 1996.

De Blasio responded to Trump about 35 minutes after he posted the tweet, writing, “The difference is that I’m not lying when I say it.”

Trump recently feuded with another New York politician, attacking Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Twitter after the governor said America “was never that great.” Cuomo was attempting to criticize Trump’s well-known campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”