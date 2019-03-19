It was probably not the wall this Trump supporter had in mind.

NYPD officers built a temporary wall inside a Brooklyn Heights subway station to catch a graffiti-happy fan of President Donald Trump. Police set the trap inside the Court Street R train station on March 15 to catch a serial graffiti artist writing "#LoveTrump" on a beam on the mezzanine level, said NYPD Transit Chief Edward Delatorre. The graffiti has been an ongoing issue at the station since January, he added.

Delatorre said several riders and MTA employees had complained about the graffiti and on March 12 police set up a plywood wall with a door "which would create an enclosure or small room so the officers could do an operation." Although the station has CCTV, that area did not.

Three days later, they hid and waited.

"And sure enough, a man came back and put up again a 'hashtag Love Trump' on the beam. So they caught him live, writing on the beam," Delatorre said, adding it was the first day of the operation. "And they caught our man."

Police said Jamie Montemarano, 43, was arrested and charged with graffiti and criminal mischief. Delatorre said it was Montemarano's first arrest.