As the Trump jury deliberates, his followers and detractors feud outside the Manhattan courthouse

The Donald Trump show rolled on Wednesday afternoon outside of Manhattan Criminal Court House with several skirmishes and shoving matches between supporters and detractors as the country waits for a verdict on the infamous hush money trial.

Tensions boiled over in Collect Pond Park, directly in the shadow of the courthouse at 100 Centre St., while the jury deliberated the hush-money fraud case against the former president.

Although the NYPD endeavored to separate the conflicting groups in separate portions of the park, several of those from opposing sides managed to wander inside. Things quickly unraveled Wednesday as Trump lovers and haters came face-to-face.

While some offered choice, if not offensive, words for their opposition, it wasn’t long before things turned physical with others in the warring crowd.

Several small skirmishes broke out, with each group clutching and grabbing at each other. One woman had a wooden American flag jammed into her face while another pair began roughly shoving each other.

Cops hurriedly moved to break up the scuffles, blocking the fights with their bodies before forcibly removing those involved. No arrests were made.

The deliberations which began Wednesday came to a temporary end that evening, with no verdict rendered. The jury is expected to reconvene Thursday morning.