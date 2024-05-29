Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Politics

As the Trump jury deliberates, his followers and detractors feud outside the Manhattan courthouse

By Posted on
Donald Trump supporters and opponents clash in Manhattan
The Donald Trump show rolled on Wednesday afternoon outside of Manhattan Criminal Court House with several skirmishes and shoving matches between supporters and detractors as the country waits for a verdict on the infamous hush money trial.
Photo by Dean Moses

The Donald Trump show rolled on Wednesday afternoon outside of Manhattan Criminal Court House with several skirmishes and shoving matches between supporters and detractors as the country waits for a verdict on the infamous hush money trial.

Tensions boiled over in Collect Pond Park, directly in the shadow of the courthouse at 100 Centre St., while the jury deliberated the hush-money fraud case against the former president.

 

The Donald Trump show rolled on Wednesday afternoon outside of Manhattan Criminal Court House with several skirmishes and shoving matches between supporters and detractors as the country waits for a verdict on the infamous hush money trial.Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Cops hurriedly moved to break up the scuffles, blocking the fights with their bodies before forcibly removing those involved. No arrests were made.Photo by Dean Moses

Although the NYPD endeavored to separate the conflicting groups in separate portions of the park, several of those from opposing sides managed to wander inside. Things quickly unraveled Wednesday as Trump lovers and haters came face-to-face.

While some offered choice, if not offensive, words for their opposition, it wasn’t long before things turned physical with others in the warring crowd.

Several small skirmishes broke out, with each group clutching and grabbing at each other. One woman had a wooden American flag jammed into her face while another pair began roughly shoving each other.

Cops hurriedly moved to break up the scuffles, blocking the fights with their bodies before forcibly removing those involved. No arrests were made.

The Donald Trump show continued Wednesday afternoon outside of Manhattan Criminal with several skirmishes and shoving matches between supporters and detractors as the country waits for a verdict on the infamous hush money trial.Photo by Dean Moses
.Photo by Dean Moses

The deliberations which began Wednesday came to a temporary end that evening, with no verdict rendered. The jury is expected to reconvene Thursday morning.

Several small skirmishes with one group clutching and grabbing at each other. One woman seemingly having a wooden American flag jammed into her face while another pair began roughly shoving one another amidst a deluge of humanity.Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Related Articles

More from around NYC