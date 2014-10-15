Turnip for What: Michelle Obama wins the Internet with response to Vine star

Good luck getting the song out of your head now.

Michelle Obama is really trying to make vegetables funny.

After being asked by Vine star Iman Crosson (known as “Alphacat” on Vine) “how many calories do you burn every time you ‘turn up’?!,” the First Lady responded with a hilarious Vine dancing to the Lil John and DJ Snake hit “Turn Down for What”–but with a turnip.

The Vine came just one week after Rock the Vote released a Lil John video “Turn Out for What,” encouraging voter participation.

But the pull of Vine proved even more enticing for the Internet. By Wednesday morning, the Vine had already been looped more than 5 million times, and had been shared more than 20,000 times.

And now the rest of the world will struggle to get the catchy song out of their heads.