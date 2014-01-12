Twins nabbed for allegedly trying to bribe cops

Oh, brother! After Jael Sanchez, 20, from Prospect Park South was arrested yesterday for allegedly offering police $10,000 to overlook …

The latest idea to improve outerborough transit options and ease subway congestion that is gaining steam comes from the 19th century. Photo Credit: Handouts

Oh, brother!

After Jael Sanchez, 20, from Prospect Park South was arrested yesterday for allegedly offering police $10,000 to overlook the 14 forged credit cards, $24,000 worth of Target and Visa gift cards, and marijuana in his possession, police said his twin brother, Jan Sanchez, arrived at the precinct offering $4,000 in cash in exchange for his brother’s release.

Jan was then slapped with twin “bribery of a public servant” charges. Both men, who live together at 2121 Beekman Pl., were awaiting arraignment last night.

While Jan has no record of arrests in NYC, Jael has 13 prior arrests dating back to 2009, including one last year for possession of a forged instrument and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to police.

Jael’s arrest occurred after a car in which he was a passenger was stopped by the Brooklyn South Anti-Crime Team for failing to signal a turn onto Winthrop Street from E. 51st Street.

Cops noticed Jael stuffing what appeared to be marijuana into his pants waistband and searched him, discovering the other items, the NYPD said.