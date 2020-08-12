Two more morning shootings in Brooklyn; one injured, another is suspected suicide

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One man was found dead by his own gun and another was wounded Wednesday morning in Brooklyn as firearm violence continues citywide, police said.

In the first shooting, officers from the 70th Precinct found a 50-year-old man at 8:34 a.m., shot once in the chest, apparently by his own hand, behind the Sears Department store on Beverly Road in Flatbush.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was found lying next to a trash receptacle, the handgun sitting on his chest where he had apparently shot himself to death.

Police and the Medical Examiner’s office are investigating to make sure this was in fact a suicide.

In the second incident, a 24-year-old man walking in front of 324 Sands St. in the Farragut Houses, a NYCHA development, was shot in the buttocks at 10:13 a.m. on Aug. 12 by an unknown person. Officers from the 84th Precinct said the victim told them he heard the shots and then felt pain.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The night before, at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, another man suffered a gunshot wound at the same location while sitting in his car, police reported. No description of that suspect is available at this time. Police believe the two shootings are not linked but are investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.