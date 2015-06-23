Knife-wielding man assaults woman, two co-workers: Cops

A knife-wielding man stabbed a woman on the Upper East Side before heading down to his Union Square office building and attacked two of his co-workers Monday, cops said.

Officers responded to a 911 call at an apartment at East 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue around 2:25 p.m. when they found the 36-year-old victim with stab wounds to her torso and her back. She was taken to New York Hospital and listed in critical but stable condition, according to the NYPD.

The unidentified suspect fled on foot to the Con Edison building at 4 Irving Place, where he works, and allegedly stabbed two co-workers. Other employees held him down and awaited for the police to arrive.

A Con Ed spokesman said the two victims were being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Bellevue Hospital Center and they were cooperating with the investigation.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital’s psychiatric ward for evaluation and was awaiting charges Monday evening.