Uber launches grocery delivery service in Manhattan with plans to expand to the rest of NYC | amNewYork

A popular ride-sharing company is launching a grocery delivery service in parts of Manhattan.

Powered by Cornershop, Uber users in Manhattan can order on-demand grocery delivery when using the Uber or Uber Eats app. Eats Pass members get even more with $0 delivery fee on orders over $30. Uber plans to expand the grocery delivery service citywide in the coming weeks and months.

“When New Yorkers open the Uber Eats app, they already see the best selection of restaurants nearby, and today we’re bringing New Yorkers that same robust selection in local grocery stores,” said Raj Beri, Uber’s Global Head of Grocery. “We’re excited to provide more opportunities for people to earn money on their own schedule, and bring the same convenience Uber users already know and love to grocery delivery.”

When users open the Uber or Uber Eats app, a grocery icon will appear. Users can select the store they want to buy from and then begin adding items and shoppers with Cornershop will shop for and deliver groceries to your door. Users can request delivery on-demand or schedule a delivery time that works best for them. Customers can also follow their grocery shopper’s journey at every step of the way: from the store to their doorstep.

Local New York City favorites including Gristedes, Westside Market, D’Agostino’s, and many more are available in both the Uber and Uber Eats apps, making it easier than ever to order the things New Yorkers need for delivery from their nearby grocery store to their doorstep.

“Gristedes has been feeding New Yorkers since 1888 and D’Agostino’s since 1932. We are known for our quality and service worldwide, and as part of that, the way we serve our patrons is constantly evolving. As a customer-centric company, it is important for us to embrace these changes and we could not be more proud to join Uber’s platform to give New Yorker’s the option to experience the convenience that comes with ordering their favorite foods delivered right to their doorstep,” said John Catsimatidis Jr, Executive Vice President of Red Apple Group.

Uber is available in the Apple Store and the Google Play store. For more information, visit uber.com.