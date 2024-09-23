Online dating rendezvous on Upper East Side ends with deadly stabbing: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives on the Upper East Side are investigating a deadly stabbing on Sunday that apparently resulted from an online dating meetup between two men that went terribly wrong.

According to police sources, officers from the 19th Precinct rushed to an apartment building at 232 East 95th St., near 2nd Avenue, at around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 after a report of an assault.

Police said the arriving officers discovered a man — whose identity is being withheld pending family notification — unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. Responding EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, police found a second man, age 27, inside the home with multiple lacerations. EMS rushed him to New York Cornell Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Based on a preliminary investigation, according to a source familiar with the case, it’s believed that the two men had met via an online dating website and gathered together Sunday inside the apartment. But during the meetup, the source said, the pair got into some kind of argument, which escalated into violence.

Both men attacked one another with knives, the source said. Police confirmed that two knives were discovered at the location.

The 27-year-old man is being questioned and is claiming self-defense, according to a law enforcement source. Charges against him are pending at this time.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of the other man’s death. There are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.