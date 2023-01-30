Quantcast
Police & Fire

Upper East Side pervert leaves phone in restaurant bathroom to record patrons: NYPD

By Posted on
Unlawful Surveillance 19Pct 11-27-23 Photo

The police are looking for an alleged pervert who left a cellphone in an Upper East Side restaurant to record people using a restroom.

Cops released video footage Monday of the suspect who allegedly placed the phone inside the bathroom of a restaurant located in the vicinity of 2nd Avenue and East 77th Street.

The incident was reported to the police on Sunday, Nov. 27 at around 1 p.m.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

