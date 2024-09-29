Upper East Side rapist attacked woman as she slept in her own apartment: cops

Police are searching for a sicko who broke into a home on the Upper East Side and raped a 29-year-old woman while she was sleeping.

Cops are on the hunt for the rapist who broke into an Upper East Side apartment over the weekend and sexually assaulted a sleeping woman, authorities said.

According to police sources, the heinous attack unfolded at about 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 28 inside an apartment in the vicinity of East 92nd Street and 1st Avenue.

Police said the pervert broke into the residence and entered a bedroom where the victim, a 29-year-old woman, was sleeping.

The victim did not know her attacker, law enforcement sources said. Upon waking her, the suspect punched the victim in the face, then raped her.

Following the nightmarish attack, cops said, the perpetrator fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 19th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Lenox Hill Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

The case was presented to the Manhattan Special Victims Squad for further investigation.

Late on Saturday night, the NYPD released images of the perpetrator. He is pictured wearing a green jacket, white shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.