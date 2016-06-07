Verrazano-Narrows Bridge misspelling should be corrected: Petition

An online petition aims to correct a New York typo that’s nearly 52 years old.

The petition, created by Robert Nash, 21, said the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge was supposed to honor its namesake, explorer Giovanni da Verrazzano, but that missing z is a slap in the face to Italian-Americans.

“It is time that his name and honor be restored. The Italian-Americans of the New York metropolitan area demand that the bridge be renamed with the correct spelling of the explorer’s name!” the petition said.

The campaign, which began June 2, only had 96 signatures as of Tuesday night.