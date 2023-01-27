Vile Midtown creep sought for climaxing on woman’s back: NYPD

The police are looking for a pervert who was seen masturbating on a Midtown street corner before going on to ejaculate on a 24-year-old woman’s back.

Police said the suspect was allegedly masturbating in the vicinity of 5th Avenue and West 32nd Street at around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 30 in close proximity to the victim.

The man then approached the woman, grabbed her from behind and then climaxed on her back, police said. He then fled the scene on foot on West 32nd Street before entering into the Herald Square subway station.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Police released a photo of the suspect Thursday, who is described as having a dark complexion and being approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a green hat, dark blue jacket, gray colored jeans and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).