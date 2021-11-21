Brooklyn creep drives off as woman naps in car, then sexually abuses her: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police need the public’s help in finding the brazen Brooklyn creep who hopped into an idling car where a 27-year-old woman napped, then drove off and later sexually abused her.

The NYPD released photos and videos of the perpetrator behind the attack, which began at about 4 a.m. on Nov. 7 in front of the Capitol One Bank at 315 Wyckoff Ave. in Bushwick.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim’s 26-year-old boyfriend ran into a nearby location and left the vehicle running while she slept in the front passenger’s seat.

That’s when the suspect approached the idling vehicle, hopped into the driver’s seat and took off. Video footage that the NYPD provided shows the suspect noticing the woman in the vehicle, then getting inside the car and driving away.

The victim later reported that she did not know the creep previously.

Cops said he drove about a mile and a half away from the location to the intersection of Suydam Street and Onderdonk Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens.

Upon arriving at the intersection, authorities said, the perverted perpetrator stopped the vehicle, then reached over and kissed the woman as she slept. Police said he then put his hand down the front of her pants, prompting the woman to wake up and scream when she realized that the man wasn’t her boyfriend.

The culprit then took off from the location in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 83rd Precinct. No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man between 35 and 40 years of age, who was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.