Brooklyn teenager charged in possible gang-related murder following restaurant dispute

Brooklyn homicide detectives collared a 16-year-old boy whom they say executed a 29-year-old man on Saturday evening in a possible gang-related shooting.

Ammaar Ali, 16, of Harman Street was booked Monday night on murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges for the Oct. 30 death of Joseph Heredia, 29, of Irving Avenue.

Heredia was gunned down in front of an apartment building at 248 Stanhope St. in Bushwick at about 5:51 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that Heredia had been involved moments earlier in an argument with two men at a neighborhood cafe. The nature of the dispute was not yet known.

Cops said Heredia was shot in the temple at the Stanhope Street location as he was walking back home from the cafe.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct responded to 911 calls about the shooting. EMS units rushed Heredia to nearby Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sources familiar with the case reported that Heredia was an alleged associate of the Bloods street gang, and that the shooting itself may have been the result of a narcotics dispute.

Detectives linked Ali to the homicide, and had gone to his home to speak with his mother when Ali arrived and spotted police at his residence, sources familiar with the case said. However, Ali and his mother volunteered to go to the 83rd Precinct stationhouse for questioning, authorities noted.