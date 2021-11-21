Bushwick hit-and-run victim dies of injuries

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man died from his injuries Friday after he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn 10 days earlier, according to police.

Flatbush resident Christopher Marshall, 39, was crossing a dangerous section of Eastern Parkway at Bushwick Avenue in Bushwick on Nov. 9 at 6:05 a.m.

The pedestrian light was on, but the motorist turned left from Bushwick Avenue onto Eastern Parkway, hit Marshall, and fled the scene.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victim with head injuries and paramedics rushed him to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 19.

NYPD have not made any arrests and their Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the deadly crash.

There have been 46 crashes at the north Brooklyn intersection over the past decade injuring a whopping 74 people, the majority of which were struck right next to this month’s fatal collision, according to the website NYC Crash Mapper.