Man and woman die of injuries in Brooklyn motorcycle crash: NYPD

Two people died of their injuries on Friday morning during a motorcycle crash in Brooklyn.

Authorities say that at 10:32 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call regarding a collision in front of 49 Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights. Upon their arrival, officers found a 25-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man had been involved in a crash at the location.

A preliminary investigation found that the two victims were riding on a motorcycle at the location when they swerved to avoid a dump truck. This resulted in the motorcycle striking both a nearby Parks Department vehicle and a moving truck, causing them to eject from the bike and hit the ground.

The victims were rushed to Interfaith Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The identities of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.

“They zigged and zagged as they were coming up on the dump truck,” said witness Valerie Roberts. “They hit the side of the moving van. My heart goes out to the man and woman.”

The truck and park vehicle drivers remained at the scene following the incident. The investigation is ongoing.