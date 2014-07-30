Four-alarm Bronx fire injures 13, damages three homes

The four-alarm fire started before 2 p.m. and was out by 3:30 p.m.

A four-alarm fire damaged three homes and injured 13 people in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze began as a two-alarm fire around 1:55 p.m. at a house in the Wakefield section and spread to two other properties, the FDNY said.

Eleven FDNY members were injured, including one who was sent to New York Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition, a spokesman said.

The rest suffered minor injuries.

Two civilians were also injured but they refused treatment, according to the FDNY spokesman. Firefighters were able to put out the fire around 3:35 p.m. The cause of the fire was under investigation.