Two brothers charged in Waldorf Astoria wedding gunfire

Vladimir Gotlibovsky had the gun in his pants pocket, cops say.

A Brooklyn man accused of injuring several guests at a wedding at the Waldorf Astoria when his gun went off over the weekend then apparently gave the weapon to his brother to get rid of it, police said.

Vladimir Gotlibovsky, 42, was attending the celebration at the ritzy hotel on Saturday night when the gun — in the front, right pocket of his pants — accidentally went off, injuring four other guests.

A woman who attended the wedding said Gotlibovsky appeared to be adjusting his pants when the gun went off.

Gotlibovsky then apparently handed the gun to his brother, 61-year-old Felix Gotlibovsky, who allegedly tried to get it away from the hotel. The 9 mm Ruger was later found in Brooklyn.

A spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney said on Sunday that prosecution was being “deferred while the investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding the discharge of the firearm and its removal from the scene. The person believed to have discharged the weapon has a permit authorizing him to possess and carry it.”

A total of four wedding guests were injured when the shots rang out just before 7:30 p.m., though none seriously, police said. A 55-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the forehead, police said.

Three other people — a 59-year-old man, a 45-year-old woman, and a 37-year-old woman — suffered injuries to their legs from fragments of marble, glass or tile that kicked up, according to police and Manhattan Chief of Detectives William Aubry.

All four victims were treated and released at area hospitals.

Police charged Vladimir Gotlibovsky with assault with criminal negligence, second-degree reckless endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence. His brother, Felix, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

Hotel visitors said wedding guests, many in formal attire, hung around after the shooting to see if the festivities would resume. The bride and groom, both in their 20s, did marry.

