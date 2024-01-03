SEE IT: Dance-off at Washington Square Park adds to the holiday fun

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

There are a few things in life that you can count on, such as death, taxes and the fact that there is always something fun going on in Washington Square Park.

You couldn’t miss the huge crowd of people on Dec. 29, 2023 watching an equally large group having a blast at a dance-off in front of the arch. Groups of dancers faced each other from opposite sides, listened to a voice that counted down “5-4-3-2-1” that led into a song and then ran into the center if they knew the moves for that tune, running back to their side when it ended to wait for the next one.

There were some occasional solo turns, but mostly it was a group effort.

The mob danced from mid-afternoon through sunset (okay, not that difficult when the sun sets at 4:30 p.m.) and looked like they could dance all night. The group was as diverse as it gets , with bystanders occasionally getting in on the action.

The one thing they all had in common was the looks of pure joy that frequently flashed across their faces.