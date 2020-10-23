WEBINAR: How to take advantage of historic low interest rates | amNewYork

Quantcast
WEBINAR: How to take advantage of historic low interest rates

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. join Mortgage Loan Officer and Power Woman, Lauren Cornea for a free webinar where she will teach you how you can take advantage of these unprecedented historic low interest rates.

Learn more about– Refinancing Rate & Term; Refinancing Cash-Out; Forbearance vs Deferment – How do they affect me?; Pre-Approval Process for Buyers; and Why Rent when you can Own?!

Learn how to put your money to work for you from the Queen of Mortgages!

To sign up for free and reserve your place, click here. Space is limited!

Schneps Media offers webinars that address a variety of topics. Learn more about upcoming webinars at SchnepsMedia.com/webinars.

