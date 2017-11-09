Average weekly wages have been rising across all five boroughs, but not as quickly as the rest of the country, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Weekly pay in Manhattan grew 6.3 percent between the first quarters of 2016 and 2017, hitting $2,954. That increase is just shy of the nationwide 6.6 percent average growth rate, the data showed.

Average weekly wages in New York City did not rise evenly, however, and ranked among the bottom quarter of the nation’s large counties in pay growth, the bureau said. Staten Island saw the slowest growth — 4.3 percent — in average weekly pay, according to the analysis.

The bureau noted that most of Manhattan’s average weekly wage growth could be attributed to a 10.7 percent bump in average weekly compensation in the financial sector. Pay also rose in trade, transportation, utilities and manufacturing, according to the bureau.