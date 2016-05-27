West Brighton, Staten Island, gang members arrested, accused of dealing heroin, NYPD says

Most of the individuals arrested are believed to be members of the WB Savages.

Police have arrested 10 people accused of dealing heroin on Staten Island, the NYPD said.

Most of the individuals arrested are believed to be members of the criminal street gang known as WB Savages, named after the West Brighton section of Staten Island where their operations were based, police said. The gang is accused of heroin trafficking, which police have been investigating for months.

“These arrests are a result of a wiretap investigation that was launched in August of 2015 and involved 28 sales of heroin to undercover NYPD officers,” a news release about the arrests said.

Undercover officers purchased more than 2,000 individual dose envelopes of heroin, which, in total, has a street value of about $20,000, cops said.

About 120 members of the NYPD made the arrests on Staten Island Thursday morning, police said. The alleged leaders of the gang and the drug dealing are Jahiek Chunn, 32, and Travis Johnson, 20. The other members arrested range in age from 16 to 24, police said.

Cops said the gang was supplied heroin from Manhattan by Darrol Waterman, 41, and they distributed the drugs in the West Brighton Houses.

Many of the individuals arrested have also been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, police said.