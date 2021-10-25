Wet and windy nor’easter to hit NYC Monday night; flash flood watch in effect

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A nor’easter is expected to hit New York City Monday night, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the Five Boroughs and the tri-state area, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Monday starting at 8 p.m. until Tuesday 5 p.m., and the coastal storm will drop between 2 to 4 inches of rain at a rate of half an inch to 1 inch per hour, according to the forecast.

Flash flooding is likely at urban and poor drainage areas, such as subway stations, and flooding is also possible at rivers and small streams.

Here is the latest on the coastal system expected to impact the area tonight through Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is now in effect from 2 PM Tuesday through 6 AM Wednesday for eastern locations. #NYCwx #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/gVTMMcxT80 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 25, 2021

Strong wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour are expected, especially along the coast, which could down trees and power lines, with a wind advisory in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

There will be minor coastal flooding and beach erosion is also possible, according to the weather watchers.

The city’s Emergency Management office is preparing to respond to the storm in coordination with city, state, and private partners.

“This event may cause flooding in the city, including on highways, streets, underpasses, as well as other poor drainage or low-lying spots,” the agency’s incoming acting Commissioner Andrew D’Amora said in a statement. “New Yorkers should give themselves additional travel time and take the appropriate precautions if they must move about the city during the storm.”

The agency advises people living in basements to be prepared to move to a higher floor during heavy rain.

People should stay out of any buildings surrounded by floodwaters and avoid flooded subway stations.