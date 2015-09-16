What you can and can’t bring to the Pope’s visit — Hint: no booze

If you plan on attending one of the events planned for Pope Francis’ visit to the city next week wear …

If you plan on attending one of the events planned for Pope Francis’ visit to the city next week wear comfortable shoes and clothes, the city advised Wednesday.

You can also bring a personal camera and a stroller for a baby or toddler. But items like alcohol, bikes or drones you’ll have to leave behind.

Here’s the full list of what you can and can’t bring to see His Holiness.

You Can Bring:

Water and a snack for personal consumption

Personal camera

Comfortable clothing and shoes for standing

Stroller for babies or toddlers

You Can’t Bring:

Alcohol

Aerosol containers

Animals other than service/guide animals

Bicycles, scooters or skateboards

Blankets

Backpacks, coolers or large bags

Chairs

Drones or other unmanned aircraft systems

Flags, posters, balloons or signs and supports for signs and placards

Glass, thermal or metal containers

Laser pointers

Mace/pepper spray

Musical instruments or amplified sound devices

Selfie sticks

Unlicensed vending of any kind

Umbrellas

Weapons, explosives, or ammunition of any kind