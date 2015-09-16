What you can and can’t bring to the Pope’s visit — Hint: no booze

If you plan on attending one of the events planned for Pope Francis’ visit to the city next week wear comfortable shoes and clothes, the city advised Wednesday.
You can also bring a personal camera and a stroller for a baby or toddler. But items like alcohol, bikes or drones you’ll have to leave behind.
Here’s the full list of what you can and can’t bring to see His Holiness.
You Can Bring:
Water and a snack for personal consumption
Personal camera
Comfortable clothing and shoes for standing
Stroller for babies or toddlers
You Can’t Bring:
Alcohol
Aerosol containers
Animals other than service/guide animals
Bicycles, scooters or skateboards
Blankets
Backpacks, coolers or large bags
Chairs
Drones or other unmanned aircraft systems
Flags, posters, balloons or signs and supports for signs and placards
Glass, thermal or metal containers
Laser pointers
Mace/pepper spray
Musical instruments or amplified sound devices
Selfie sticks
Unlicensed vending of any kind
Umbrellas
Weapons, explosives, or ammunition of any kind