Where to donate amid the Israel-Hamas conflict

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Following Hamas’ attacks in Israel over the weekend, which included the militant group firing thousands of missiles while kidnapping and killing hundreds of civilians, local organizations have stepped up to help — providing financial aid and donating much-needed resources to those in the line of fire.

Those looking to donate in support can find a list of charitable organizations, along with their stated missions, below:

The United Jewish Appeal Israel Emergency Fund

The United Jewish Appeal, a New York City-based philanthropic organization, announced on Monday evening that they would provide at least $10 million in emergency funds, pulled from their endowment, to help aid victims of Hamas’ attacks.

“Right now, the thousands of victims include hundreds of bereaved families, those coping with the unimaginable horror of loved ones having been taken hostage, and orphaned children,” the organization said. “This is a crisis the likes of which Israel has not seen in half a century.”

The organization, which traditionally uses most of their money and efforts to help the Jewish community in New York City, has also launched “an Israel Emergency Fund” in an effort to collect donations to help finance their operations, and the work of their nonprofit partners, as they look overseas towards Israel during the conflict.

Donations accepted at the United Jewish Appeal website.

Jewish National Fund-USA

A separate campaign, which also boasts a $10 million goal, from Jewish National Fund-USA, has laid out specific goals for their organization, including: Evacuating families from near the Gaza border; providing temporary housing an supplies for displaced families; psychological treatment for civilians affected by the situation; and providing “respite activities for the children traumatized by terror.”

“We have heard stories of heroism and stories of horror. We have lost loved ones, seen teenagers and the elderly kidnapped, and fought against homes being set on fire,” they said. “We are hard at work finding ways to help ease the pain and trauma.”

Donations can be made at the Jewish National Fund-USA website.

Palestine Children’s Relief Fund

The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund is focusing their efforts to provide food and water to Palestinian families displaced from their homes by the ongoing bombings and airstrikes in the region.

“In the midst of ongoing airstrikes and relentless conflict, families are caught in a nightmare, facing unimaginable fear and despair. Innocent children, fragile babies, and helpless adults are struggling to survive each day without access to basic necessities like food, water, and crucial medical supplies,” the group says. “Our dedicated teams are on the ground, working tirelessly to deliver urgent aid. We are providing life-saving food, clean water, and emergency kits to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

Readers can donate to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund on their website.

Mercy Chefs

Mercy Chefs, a non-profit disaster and humanitarian relief organization, has stepped up in recent days to help provide groceries and other basic necessities to those most impacted by the attacks — and are accepting donations now.

“A Mercy Chefs Advance Team will soon be on the ground in Israel to assess the most urgent needs and to identify a kitchen location for our chefs to work alongside local chefs in Israel,” the organization said.

Donations to Mercy Chefs’ efforts in Israel can be made on their website.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

Founded in 1983 with an aim towards aiding Israel, the not-for-profit organization International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) is collecting donations to “help save lives and provide critical essentials” for Israeli citizens caught in the devastation.

“The people of Israel are under attack from terrorists targeting innocent civilians, including women and children. There are thousands of casualties, as well as kidnappings and infiltration of southern Israel towns,” the group says.

With a stellar 97% rating from the watchdog Charity Navigator, the group is highly regarded as an effective conduit for potential donors looking to support the state of Israel.

Those looking to donate to the IFCJ can do so at their website.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees

Funded primarily by U.N. member states, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) provides assistance to families stuck in the middle of the conflict with food, resources and money.

“Be the beacon of hope for Palestine refugees. Giving to UNRWA today will help provide vital food, and cash assistance to thousands of Palestine refugee families,” the group asks.

Donations can be made at the UNRWA website.

The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee

Founded in 1914, and based in New York City, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) has worked in many conflict regions, including aiding Jews situated in Eastern Europe as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold.

With a focus on aiding regular citizens, the nonprofit is looking for donations to help teachers and caregivers get the resources they need to provide much-needed guardianship services as they look to minimize the impact of the attacks on local children.

“If you’re a teacher now, if you know the children are traumatized, you need special skills and special training in order to manage what you’re experiencing and provide for the emotional needs, which are extraordinary at this time, of your youngest charges,” JDC’s CEO Ariel Zwang told the Associated Press.

Donations to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee can be made here.