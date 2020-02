Moshe Weiner was struck on Kent Avenue just before 11:15 a.m., police said.

Moshe Weiner, 21, was fatally struck by a tractor trailer in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: TV Land

A 21-year-old man was fatally struck by a tractor trailer as he walked to his car in Williamsburg on Thursday, police said.

The man, Moshe Weiner, was struck by the back wheels of the truck as it traveled north on Kent Avenue just before 11:15 a.m., approaching South 10th Street.

He was taken to Beth Israel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.