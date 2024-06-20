Win New York Mets tickets and t-shirt by donating blood to the New York Blood Center

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

With Independence weekend upon us, the New York Blood Center has teamed up with the New York Mets to encourage New Yorkers to donate blood.

On June 3, 2024, the center declared a blood emergency after blood donations dropped following Memorial Day weekend. Currently, there is only a three day blood supply of types O- and B- in the region, well below the optimal seven day inventory.

“Annually, more than 56,000 traumas are reported in New York State, the majority of which occur on weekends and during the summer months,” according to the New York Blood Center’s official website.

The 4th of July holiday weekend especially adds to the strain.

Starting on June 23 to July 7, 2024, those who donate blood will receive a limited-edition New York Mets t-shirt. Additionally, New Yorkers that donate between July 4 to July 7, will receive a voucher for two tickets to a select 2024 New York Mets home game.

The promotion will be valid at any of the 19 New York blood centers and their mobile blood drive locations.

“We are so grateful to the New York Mets for stepping up to the plate to help us maintain the blood supply during the critical summer months with this fun seasonal campaign for New Yorkers,” said in a press statement Andrea Cefarelli, senior vice president at the New York Blood Center.

As a long-time partner of the New York Blood Center, the New York Mets have hosted 39 blood drives, collecting more than 16,000 blood donations.

“We hope this partnership inspires folks to donate blood, bring a friend, and support the home team this summer. Blood donations are needed now more than ever!” added Cefarelli.

Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently lifted several blood donor eligibility restrictions. To view current eligibility guidelines, visit nybc.org or call 800.688.0900.

To make an appointment at a donor center near you, donors can call 1-800-933-2566 or visit nybc.org. Can’t donate blood? You can still support NYBC’s mission by texting ‘NYBC’ to ‘20222’ to give $25.