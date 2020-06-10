Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million sold at Manhattan pharmacy

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Do you have the winning ticket? A second-prize Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Manhattan pharmacy.

The ticket, worth $2,000,000, was sold at Healthy Heights Pharmacy, located at 1370 St. Nicholas Avenue. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the June 9 drawing were 01, 05, 09, 10, 23, and Mega Ball was 22.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

For more information about Mega Millions, visit www.megamillions.com.