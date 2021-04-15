Winning Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 sold at Soho convenience store | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Manhattan and the winner has yet to claim their prize.

The second-prize ticket was sold at Soho News International, located at 186 Prince Street in Soho. The ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,000.

The winning numbers for the April 14 Powerball drawing were 13, 30, 33, 45, 61, and Power Ball number 14.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.