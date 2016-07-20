Woman beaten on J train platform in Brooklyn after bumping into suspect, NYPD says

The victim suffered a concussion as a result of the attack, according to investigators.

Police are on the hunt for a woman who they said assaulted another woman while waiting to board a subway train in Brooklyn earlier this week.

According to the NYPD, the 21-year-old victim was attacked after she bumped into the suspect while stepping aside to let passengers off of a Manhattan-bound J train at the Broadway Junction stop around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the suspect pulled the victim to the ground by her hair and punched her multiple times in the face.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect on Wednesday and described her as between 20 and 25 years old, about 5-foot-5, with a thin build.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.