Woman, child dead after jump from midtown building, NYPD says

Both were found on a second-floor balcony of the Gotham Hotel on East 46th Street, cops said.

A woman fatally jumped from the Gotham Hotel

A woman fatally jumped from the Gotham Hotel in midtown with her young son Friday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A woman fatally jumped from a midtown building with her 7-year-old son Friday morning, police said.

Both the woman, 46, and the boy were found on a second-floor balcony of the Gotham Hotel on East 46th Street, between Fifth and Madison avenues, at about 8:30 a.m., cops said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how many stories they fell.

Police were at the scene investigating.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

