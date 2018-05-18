News Woman, child dead after jump from midtown building, NYPD says Both were found on a second-floor balcony of the Gotham Hotel on East 46th Street, cops said. A woman fatally jumped from the Gotham Hotel in midtown with her young son Friday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 18, 2018 11:10 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A woman fatally jumped from a midtown building with her 7-year-old son Friday morning, police said. Both the woman, 46, and the boy were found on a second-floor balcony of the Gotham Hotel on East 46th Street, between Fifth and Madison avenues, at about 8:30 a.m., cops said. They were pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear how many stories they fell. Police were at the scene investigating. Check back for updates on this developing story. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.