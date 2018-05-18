A woman fatally jumped from a midtown building with her 7-year-old son Friday morning, police said.

Both the woman, 46, and the boy were found on a second-floor balcony of the Gotham Hotel on East 46th Street, between Fifth and Madison avenues, at about 8:30 a.m., cops said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how many stories they fell.

Police were at the scene investigating.

