Woman found dead in Brooklyn during wellness check: cops

A woman was found dead inside a Brooklyn apartment on Wednesday evening after cops had to make their way into the unit.

Authorities say that at 7:56 p.m. on Jan. 4, officers from the 66th Precinct arrived at an apartment at 669 East 5th Street to perform a wellness check. Upon their arrival, police encountered a 62-year-old man who had barricaded himself in the apartment.

Once they were able to get into the apartment, officers found the victim, a 60-year-old woman, lying in the kitchen area unconscious and unresponsive. Paramedics responded to the apartment and declared the victim dead at the scene — the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The 62-year-old man was taken by paramedics to Maimonides Hospital for treatment and evaluation. The investigation remains ongoing.

