Four men sought for deadly stabbing on a Brooklyn street | amNewYork

Cops are looking for four men involved in the deadly stabbing of a 24-year-old man on a Brooklyn street on Wednesday night.

Law enforcement sources said Nichols Tyler, 24, of East 8th Street in Kensington was fatally attacked at the corner of Coney Island Avenue and Turner Place — about two blocks away from his residence — at about 7:55 p.m. on Dec. 23.

According to police, a group of four men jumped Tyler and stabbed him in the abdomen. Following the deadly assault, they were seen fleeing the scene inside a gray, four-door sedan.

Officers from the 66th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought Tyler to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.