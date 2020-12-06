Video shows thieves robbing man at gunpoint on rainy night in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in finding two men who are shown on security camera video robbing a 41-year-old man at gunpoint on a Brooklyn street early Saturday morning.

The NYPD released footage of the stickup that took place at 5:50 a.m. on Dec. 5 in front of a home on 57th Street near Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park.

The video shows the 41-year-old man walking down the street on a rainy night when the two robbers approached him from a nearby vehicle. One of the suspects points a gun at the victim’s neck, prompting the victim to crouch down on the ground and drop his umbrella.

Cops said the man provided the thieves with two Apple iPhones and $200 in cash in his possession. The crooks then took off inside a dark-colored Jeep that headed westbound along 57th Street, authorities said.

The incident was reported to the 66th Precinct. The man was not injured.

Police described the gun-toting thief as a man with a dark complexion believed to be 20 years of age, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and sweatpants, and gray sneakers.

His accomplice is described by cops as a man with a dark complexion believed to be 25 years of age, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds while wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.