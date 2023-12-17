Quantcast
Midtown Manhattan

Investigation ongoing after woman found dead in Port Authority Bus Terminal bathroom

By Posted on
Crime Scene body
File Photo. Information is still scarce after a woman was found dead in the Port Authority bus terminal on Saturday afternoon, the transportation agency said.
Photo by Dean Moses

Few details have emerged from the discovery of a dead woman inside a Port Authority Bus Terminal bathroom on Saturday afternoon.

The Port Authority reported that the woman was located at about 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 inside a bus parking lot trailer bathroom for New Jersey Transit, located on the southwest corner of the facility off West 40th Street and 10th Avenue.

FDNY sources confirmed that EMS responded at that time to the terminal regarding a 911 call for a person in cardiac arrest.

EMS administered CPR but the person could not be saved, pronouncing her dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Port Authority officials refused to comment Sunday on the cause of woman’s death, stating only that a police investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

