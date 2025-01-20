Woman found dead on Queens subway train over the weekend: cops

A woman was found dead on an F train over the weekend.

Police in Queens are still investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on board a subway train over the weekend.

According to police sources, an unidentified woman between the ages of 50 and 60 was found unconscious and unresponsive on a northbound F train by the conductor after the train had pulled into the 179th Street station — the last stop on the F line — in Jamaica at around 1:43 p.m. on Jan. 18. She was discovered sitting on the train’s bench.

EMS rushed to the subway and pronounced her dead at the scene. Sources familiar with the incident report that while the woman remains unidentified, she is believed to be homeless.

The woman had no visible signs of trauma, and no drug paraphernalia was found nearby, the sources said.

No criminality is suspected at this time, and the medical examiner is determining the cause of death.

The death comes mere days after a homeless man was found dead in Central Park. A 27-year-old man was discovered behind a dumpster around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 15 inside the park near 72nd Street and East Drive.

Anyone with information regarding either incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.