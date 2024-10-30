Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx cops made the horrific discovery of a dead newborn baby, with their umbilical cord still attached, lying behind an apartment building on Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources said.

According to police sources, officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a 911 call at around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 about an unconscious baby at 1105 St. Lawrence Ave. in Soundview.

Upon arrival, the officers found the dead infant — described as a female — unconscious and unresponsive behind the apartment building.

Sources with intimate knowledge of the situation said the building superintendent made the grim discovery near an area where garbage is stored, and contacted authorities.

EMS pronounced the child at the scene; police have not yet released any identity. The Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.