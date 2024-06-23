Woman found dead inside Brooklyn homeless shelter bathroom: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in Brooklyn are investigating after a woman was found dead in a homeless shelter bathroom on Saturday night, authorities reported.

Staff from Star Bright Family Residence, located at 615 East 104 St. in Canarsie, walked into one of the facility’s restrooms to discover a 56-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive at about 11 p.m. on June 22, law enforcement sources said.

The woman was found with her head submerged in a bathtub, according to sources familiar with the incident. Officers from the 69th Precinct and EMS responded to the scene, but efforts to revive the victim were unsuccessful.

EMS officially pronounced the woman — whose identity is being withheld pending family notification — dead at 11:59 p.m.

Police report that there was no visible sign of trauma to the body or indication of what could have caused the incident.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.