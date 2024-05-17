Woman found dead with severe body trauma inside her Brooklyn home

A woman was found dead with trauma around her neck in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn this week.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives in Brooklyn are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found with severe trauma inside her home on Thursday.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 62nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a woman in need of help at 1608 80th St. in Bensonhurst at approximately 5:05 a.m. on May 16. When officers arrived, they found 50-year-old Svitlana Indelicato unconscious and unresponsive with trauma around her neck.

EMS were on site and pronounced Indelicato dead at the scene.

Officials said no arrests have been made yet, and no weapons were found at the scene.

The Chief Medical Officer will determine the cause of death as the investigation continues, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.