Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly robbed a woman on a Bronx train last week.

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly punched a woman in the face before stealing her cellphone on a Bronx train last week.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident took place on Oct. 5 at around 10:30 p.m. aboard a number 6 train at the Castle Hill Station.

The suspect approached the 27-year-old straphanger, and snagged her cellphone, police said. It is unclear if the suspect said anything before he grabbed the phone.

The brazen robber then proceeded to punch the woman in the face–repeatedly–before fleeing the train to parts unknown.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct and Transit District 12 responded to the scene. The woman sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Police on Thursday released a photo of the suspect, who remains at large. He is described as having a medium complexion and is approximately in his 30s.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.