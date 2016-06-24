Woman raped in Gorman Park, Manhattan; sketch of suspect released, NYPD says

Though the attack happened on May 17, police released a sketch of the suspect on Thursday.

Police are searching for a suspect who they said raped a woman in a park in broad daylight last month, the NYPD said.

On Thursday, police released a sketch of the man wanted in connection with the May 17 attack.

According to the NYPD, the 42-year-old victim was walking through Gorman Park near the Hudson Heights neighborhood in Manhattan when she was pushed off of the path by the suspect around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect then pulled out a knife, held it to the victim’s throat and raped her.

The NYPD described the suspect as about 35 years old, about 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.