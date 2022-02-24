Woman with face trauma found dead in her Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was found dead inside of a Brooklyn apartment on Wednesday evening.

According to police, at 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 23 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a person in need of help at 1142 Lenox Road. Upon their arrival, police found 65-year-old Angelina Grimes lying face down in one of the apartments with signs of trauma to her face.

Paramedics rushed to the location and declared Grimes dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the victim’s cause of death.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.