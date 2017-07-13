Women killed at Stuyvesant Gardens Houses in Brooklyn, NYPD says

Two men fired at a crowd in the courtyard of the Stuyvesant Gardens Houses, police said.

Two women were killed when gunmen shot at a large crowd outside a housing complex in Brooklyn Wednesday night, police said.

Two men fired at the crowd in the courtyard of the Stuyvesant Gardens Houses on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:30 p.m., police said. Chynna Battle, 21, was hit in the head and Shaqwanda Staley, 29, was hit in the back, they said.

Both women were taken to area hospitals and pronounced dead, according to police.

It was not immediately clear if the women were the intended targets or if the gunmen were aiming for others in the crowd, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.