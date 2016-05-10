Woodside, Queens subway attacker sought by NYPD

Police were looking for a man Tuesday who attacked a 74-year-old woman at a Woodside subway station earlier this month.

The man first approached the woman at about 5:15 p.m. on May 1 as she was walking up the stairs inside the 65th Street M/R station. He then “got in her face,” police said, and punched her in the head.

He ran up the stairs to the street, but was captured on surveillance video a few blocks away by the intersection of 69th Street and 38th Avenue.

The woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center where she was treated and released.

The suspect is described as about 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet.