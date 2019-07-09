Confetti will rain down from buildings along the Canyon of Heroes in lower Manhattan on Wednesday as New York City celebrates the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's fourth World Cup victory with a ticker-tape parade.

The parade, which begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs north on Broadway from the Battery to City Hall, is expected to generate tons of debris and garbage as thousands gather to catch a glimpse of the world soccer champs. Mayor Bill de Blasio will also present the team with keys to the city during a post-parade ceremony at City Hall.

And after the revelry has ended, the Department of Sanitation will swoop in with the goal of restoring order to the city's streets in just a matter of hours.

It's estimated that a whopping 30 tons of trash and debris was left for sanitation workers to collect after the last ticker tape parade in 2015, which was in celebration of the women's soccer team's third World Cup win.

Here's a look at what it takes to clean up after a ticker-tape parade, by the numbers.

350 sanitation workers will clean up the mess. 130 backpack blowers will be used to corral the ticker tape and other garbage. 130 hand brooms will also be on available for sanitation workers to use. 35 mechanical brooms will be deployed. 15 cans on wheels will help make the cleanup process as easy as possible. 15 rear-loader trucks will be on the streets. 4 front-loader trucks will also be used for the heavy lifting.